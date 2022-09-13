Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 13,514 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,123% compared to the average volume of 608 call options.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 89,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,017. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 300.0% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 25.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKYT. Cowen upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.