Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 13,514 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,123% compared to the average volume of 608 call options.
NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 89,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,017. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKYT. Cowen upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
