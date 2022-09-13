Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 13th (AAMC, AAU, ACH, AKBLF, AMFPF, AUMN, BGI, BHLB, BRZE, BSDGY)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, September 13th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF). The firm issued a buy rating and a 160.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). Jonestrading issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). Exane BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX). They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS). Exane BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF). TD Securities issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF). They issued a sell rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

