Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 13th (AAMC, AAU, ACH, AKBLF, AMFPF, AUMN, BGI, BHLB, BRZE, BSDGY)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, September 13th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF). The firm issued a buy rating and a 160.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). Jonestrading issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). Exane BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX). They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS). Exane BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF). TD Securities issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF). They issued a sell rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

