Investec Upgrades Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NPSNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Naspers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Naspers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Naspers Stock Performance

NPSNY opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Naspers has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $37.07.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

