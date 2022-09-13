Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

PSCC stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.55. 359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $93.33 and a 1-year high of $112.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

