Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $12.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,352,568. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.86 and a 200 day moving average of $315.24.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

