Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE VKQ opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.06.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
