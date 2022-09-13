Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE VKQ opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

