Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 86.1% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the August 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. 6,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.