Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
