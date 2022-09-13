Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

