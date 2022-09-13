Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10,013.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,245 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Intuit Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of INTU traded down $19.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.55. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

