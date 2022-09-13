International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 596.3% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
International Container Terminal Services Stock Up 1.2 %
ICTEF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. International Container Terminal Services has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $4.54.
About International Container Terminal Services
