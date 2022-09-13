International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 596.3% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Up 1.2 %

ICTEF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. International Container Terminal Services has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. It provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

