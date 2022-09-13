Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,705. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,801. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at $281,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

