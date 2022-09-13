Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Insulet accounts for 3.2% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $128,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 80.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Insulet by 190.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 18.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,565,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.23.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $9.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.69. 3,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 536.00 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. Insulet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

