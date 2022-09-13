Insider Selling: PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) CEO Sells 83,330 Shares of Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PG&E Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.18. 21,612,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,151,982. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 20.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 21.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.