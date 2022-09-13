Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

K traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.64. 2,192,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,848. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

