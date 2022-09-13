Insider Selling: Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,610.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brenton Karl Ahrens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $34,650.00.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,540. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

