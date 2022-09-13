Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Sells 70,115 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,245,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,970,621. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,870,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,925,000 after buying an additional 542,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,913 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

