Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells 18,738 Shares of Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 18,738 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $136,225.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. 351,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,083. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 26.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

