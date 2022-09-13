Insider Selling: BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Senior Officer Sells 4,895 Shares of Stock

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mathieu Bolté sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$18,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,016.26.

BTB.UN traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.59. The company had a trading volume of 132,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54. The company has a market cap of C$304.19 million and a PE ratio of 4.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.92. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.44 and a 12-month high of C$4.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTB.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.60 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

