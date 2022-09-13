Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells 39,286 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,411,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Bentley Systems stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,724,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,050,000 after acquiring an additional 176,311 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,857,000 after buying an additional 2,068,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,379,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after buying an additional 132,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,932,000 after acquiring an additional 208,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

