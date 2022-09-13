Insider Buying: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) CFO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) CFO William M. Thalman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $342,656.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

L.B. Foster Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FSTR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. 10,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSTR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

About L.B. Foster

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter worth $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 145,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.