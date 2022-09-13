Insider Buying: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) CFO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) CFO William M. Thalman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $342,656.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
L.B. Foster Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of FSTR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. 10,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $17.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSTR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
