Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Acquires 46,000 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Suzy Neubert acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,680 ($60,029.00).

Shares of JUP stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 105.60 ($1.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,404. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a one year low of GBX 90.30 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.26). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.98. The company has a market cap of £584.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 161 ($1.95).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

