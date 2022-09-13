Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Acquires 46,000 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Suzy Neubert acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,680 ($60,029.00).
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of JUP stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 105.60 ($1.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,404. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a one year low of GBX 90.30 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.26). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.98. The company has a market cap of £584.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.
Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Recommended Stories
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.