Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, a growth of 646.7% from the August 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.8 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

IVREF stock remained flat at $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

