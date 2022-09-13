Innovation Blockchain Payment Hits Market Capitalization of $418,220.27 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $418,220.27 and approximately $195,115.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform.IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections.”

