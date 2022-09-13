InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $68,889.75 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $68,889.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 1,900 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $14,972.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $264,900.00.

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.62. 41,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,500. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $157.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in InfuSystem by 775.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the second quarter worth about $1,645,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in InfuSystem by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 520,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 11.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 560.1% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 222,017 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading

