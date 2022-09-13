IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 2.03% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QAI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,426. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

