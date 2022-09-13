Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

