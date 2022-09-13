IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,951. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.51.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 952,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 71,476 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 67,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

