HyperCash Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $195,882.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00137545 BTC.

HashLand Coin (HC) traded 188.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Photon (PHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAVEBEE FARM HONEYCOMB (HC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phoswap (PHO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs.The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

