HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $14.35

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $13.50. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 1,634 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth $3,174,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

