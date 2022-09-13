HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $14.35

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $13.50. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 1,634 shares traded.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
