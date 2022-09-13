HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.89) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 645.27 ($7.80).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 0.5 %

HSBA traded down GBX 2.87 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 533.13 ($6.44). 15,727,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,921,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 530.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 519.36. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The stock has a market cap of £106.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 935.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

HSBC Company Profile

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.