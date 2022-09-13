H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,997. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,982,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

