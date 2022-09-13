Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

HWM opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

