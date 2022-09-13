Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.36. The company had a trading volume of 77,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average of $189.81. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

