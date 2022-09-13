Holo Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Holo has a total market cap of $362.05 million and approximately $50.94 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00055541 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013275 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00065459 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005431 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075808 BTC.
Holo Profile
HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holo.host. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Holo
