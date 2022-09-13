Hive (HIVE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $54.61 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Hive has a market cap of $240.30 million and $54.61 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002728 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 434,440,064 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

