HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 9.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) shares were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.94 and last traded at C$6.03. Approximately 104,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 429,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 8.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$497.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.01.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

