HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

HireQuest Stock Performance

HireQuest stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. 4,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

Insider Transactions at HireQuest

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. HireQuest had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $37,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,454,498 shares in the company, valued at $43,043,045.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,454,498 shares in the company, valued at $43,043,045.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 3,300 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $43,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,089.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $91,782. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in HireQuest during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in HireQuest in the first quarter worth $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HireQuest by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HireQuest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

