Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.