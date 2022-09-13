Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Plans Dividend of GBX 23

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Highcroft Investments Price Performance
LON HCFT opened at GBX 1,010.40 ($12.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £52.49 million and a PE ratio of 441.30. Highcroft Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 850 ($10.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,069.60 ($12.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,014.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 987.01.
About Highcroft Investments
