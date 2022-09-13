Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Plans Dividend of GBX 23

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Highcroft Investments Price Performance

LON HCFT opened at GBX 1,010.40 ($12.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £52.49 million and a PE ratio of 441.30. Highcroft Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 850 ($10.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,069.60 ($12.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,014.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 987.01.

Get Highcroft Investments alerts:

About Highcroft Investments

(Get Rating)

Read More

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Highcroft Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highcroft Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.