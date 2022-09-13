HEX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.75 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $6.45 billion and $10.75 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.
HEX Profile
HEX launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
