HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $834.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.91 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,831. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.16, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.90.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.62.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

