Head to Head Survey: Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) vs. Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Renovare Environmental and Stride are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Stride shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental -223.46% N/A -48.95% Stride 6.35% 14.06% 6.79%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stride has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Renovare Environmental and Stride, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Stride 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stride has a consensus price target of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.78%. Given Stride’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stride is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Stride’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.26 -$21.60 million N/A N/A Stride $1.69 billion 1.00 $107.13 million $2.53 15.64

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Summary

Stride beats Renovare Environmental on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride, Inc. serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

