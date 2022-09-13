Head to Head Survey: Allego (NYSE:ALLG) & Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Allego and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A -78.72% Boqii -10.84% -66.06% -14.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allego and Boqii’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 3.99 -$378.20 million N/A N/A Boqii $187.15 million 0.12 -$20.25 million ($1.12) -1.36

Volatility & Risk

Boqii has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Allego has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allego and Boqii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 3 0 2.75 Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allego presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.19%. Boqii has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,473.98%. Given Boqii’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Allego.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Boqii shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

