Head to Head Comparison: Renovacor (RCOR) and Its Peers

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) is one of 269 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Renovacor to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Renovacor has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Renovacor alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renovacor and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A -$14.10 million -2.77 Renovacor Competitors $754.48 million $143.11 million 4.18

Analyst Ratings

Renovacor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Renovacor. Renovacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Renovacor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Renovacor Competitors 675 3566 10301 152 2.68

Renovacor presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 939.60%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 87.10%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renovacor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A -55.38% -43.63% Renovacor Competitors -4,225.43% -197.41% -33.82%

Summary

Renovacor rivals beat Renovacor on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Renovacor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.