Haven Protocol Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002365 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $99,389.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,129.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,688.95 or 0.07632188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00170361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00274464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.00734775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00574546 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,548,509 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”



