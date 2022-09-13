Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research firms have commented on HLIT. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.99. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 54.0% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,863 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $14,264,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 276.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Harmonic by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 557,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Harmonic by 75.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 470,299 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

