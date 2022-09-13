Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.85 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22). Approximately 67,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 25,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

Hardide Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86. The firm has a market cap of £10.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.46.

About Hardide

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

