Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HALO. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

