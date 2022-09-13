Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Lowered by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,293 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 246,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

