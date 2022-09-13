Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Guess’ (NYSE:GESGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.13 million-$614.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Guess’ stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 779,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.

Guess’ (NYSE:GESGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Guess’ by 11.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Guess’ by 221.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the second quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 902.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Guess' (NYSE:GES)

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.