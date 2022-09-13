Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.13 million-$614.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Guess’ stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 779,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Guess’ by 11.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Guess’ by 221.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the second quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 902.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.